Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

