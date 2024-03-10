Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.