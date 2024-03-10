Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $94,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.97 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

