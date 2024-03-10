Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

