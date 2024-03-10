B. Riley Upgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to “Buy”

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

