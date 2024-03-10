Bank of America Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Neutral

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 11.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.