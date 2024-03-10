Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

