Barclays Initiates Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.82 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,625 shares of company stock valued at $341,608. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,469,000 after buying an additional 159,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

