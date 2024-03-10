Barclays Initiates Coverage on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FHB. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.33.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 57.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

