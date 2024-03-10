Barclays Initiates Coverage on First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

FIBK stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,531 shares of company stock worth $32,337,645. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after buying an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

