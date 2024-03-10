Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $451,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,592.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $451,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,592.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

