Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.58 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,103 shares of company stock valued at $36,326,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

