Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 159.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Black Hills by 44.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 132.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

