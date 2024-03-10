Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 9384217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

