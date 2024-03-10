Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 18.8%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shot up 18.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 146,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 107,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Bonterra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

