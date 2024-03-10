Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of Braze worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,884 shares of company stock worth $9,159,856 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

