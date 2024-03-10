Brian Hirsch Sells 38,763 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

