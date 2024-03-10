Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,628 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

