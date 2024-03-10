BTIG Research Downgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Neutral

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

NYSE GNL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.