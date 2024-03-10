BTIG Research Downgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Neutral

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.5 %
Insider Activity at Global Net Lease
In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Net Lease
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.