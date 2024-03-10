Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 942,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

