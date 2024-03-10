California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Visteon worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

