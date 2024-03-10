California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,995 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

