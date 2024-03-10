California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of AZEK worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,732. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

