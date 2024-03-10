California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,233 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Air Lease worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after buying an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $46,494,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Lease

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,655. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.