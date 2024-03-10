Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CFFN stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

