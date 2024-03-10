CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 5.4%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 190,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,018,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
The firm has a market cap of $610.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
