CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 5.4%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 190,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,018,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $610.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

CareDx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,628,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,531 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.