CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.36% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 120,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.27 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

