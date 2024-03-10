Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.40

Shares of Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 11916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.00).

Castelnau Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.73 million and a P/E ratio of -877.78.

About Castelnau Group

(Get Free Report)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.