Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $193.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

