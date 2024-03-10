Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.20% of Cogent Biosciences worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COGT. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

