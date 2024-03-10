Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $256.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.44 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $270.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,133,215 shares of company stock worth $173,093,399. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $179,317,000 after buying an additional 168,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,254,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

