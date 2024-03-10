Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.56% of Colliers International Group worth $68,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.