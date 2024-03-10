Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.3 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

