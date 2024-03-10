Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 95700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 20.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

