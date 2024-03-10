Crane (NYSE:CR) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184,009 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crane alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Crane by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $128.54 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $134.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.