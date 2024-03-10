CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CRH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

CRH Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

