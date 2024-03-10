Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $52.12. 73,363,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 71,429,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 227,670 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,459,000. GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

