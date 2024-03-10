Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

