enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 149.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

enGene stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. enGene has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

