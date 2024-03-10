Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.92

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 68213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Enterprise Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of C$42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

