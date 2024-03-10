Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,383 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WH opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.