ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESE. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Insider Activity at ESCO Technologies

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

