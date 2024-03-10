Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.67. Approximately 1,750,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,097,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

