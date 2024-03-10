Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,682 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of Evergy worth $80,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE EVRG opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

