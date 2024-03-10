EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

EVgo stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EVgo by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

