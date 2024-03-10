Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $214.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.88. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

