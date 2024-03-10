FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.