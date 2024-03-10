Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,039 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.