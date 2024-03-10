FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

FIGS Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.20 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in FIGS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

