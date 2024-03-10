First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.
FHN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FHN
First Horizon Price Performance
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 362,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,664,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.