First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHN

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.97 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 362,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,664,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.